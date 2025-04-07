Irreversible Shift: Iraqi Militias Poised for Disarmament Amid U.S. Pressure

In a significant geopolitical development, powerful Iranian-backed militias in Iraq are contemplating disarmament to prevent an escalating conflict with the United States, according to multiple senior commanders and Iraqi officials.

The decision follows persistent warnings from the Trump administration, urging the Iraqi government to dismantle armed groups on its territory or face possible U.S. airstrikes. Sources close to the negotiations have revealed that Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, is engaging in advanced discussions with militia leaders regarding compliance.

This potential disarmament marks a crucial moment as these militias, entrenched since the 2003 U.S. invasion and deeply tied to Iran, may shift their strategic posture in response to heightened pressure from both the United States and regional dynamics. Iraq seeks to balance its alliances amid these complex negotiations.

