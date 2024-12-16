Delhi University Law Students Clash with Police Over Exam Schedule
A clash erupted at Delhi University's Campus Law Centre between students and police during a protest over exam scheduling. Students accused police of using force, which was denied by the authorities. The protest stemmed from concerns over incomplete syllabus coverage, faculty changes, and abrupt syllabus updates.
A confrontation broke out at Delhi University's Campus Law Centre on Monday during a protest by law students opposing the examination schedule. Students claim that police used force to break up the protest, leading to injuries, though these allegations were denied by Delhi police.
Hundreds assembled since morning to demand an extension of the exam dates, citing issues like incomplete syllabus coverage, mid-course faculty changes, and a sudden update in the syllabus. Tensions rose when they attempted to approach the Dean of the Faculty of Law.
No comment was available from Anju Vali Tikoo, the Dean, on the situation. Police reported the dean was unable to leave her office as students surrounded it, leading senior officers to intervene and eventually defuse the situation peacefully.
