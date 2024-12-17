NEET-UG Exam Format: Digital or Traditional?

The future of India's primary medical entrance exam, NEET-UG, hangs in the balance as the Education and Health Ministries deliberate on switching the test from pen-paper to an online format. A decision is anticipated soon, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Tuesday.

Discussions led by the Health Ministry under JP Nadda have already seen two rounds, focusing on how best to administer the test in 2025. The National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for the execution, is prepared for any required transition.

The impetus for possible change stems from recent exam controversies, including leaks. An oversight panel suggests multi-stage testing as a solution, emphasizing enhancing security and transparency in the conduct of exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)