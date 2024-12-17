Left Menu

Kerala Cracks Down on Teachers Moonlighting as Tutors

The Kerala government has warned state-run school teachers against working at private tuition centres, citing violations of employment norms. Education Minister V Sivankutty announced strict monitoring by the Vigilance Department and called for community support in reporting violations. Additionally, an investigation into a recent exam paper leak is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:17 IST
  • India

The Kerala government has issued a stern warning to teachers in state-run schools about taking up jobs at private tuition centres. Education Minister V Sivankutty highlighted that engaging in such parallel employment is against official norms and rules.

The Minister revealed that the state Vigilance Department, along with the General Education Department's vigilance wing, will closely watch over these activities. He encouraged Parents and Teachers Associations (PTAs) to report any known violations.

In light of a recent incident involving the leakage of Class 11 examination papers, Minister Sivankutty assured a thorough investigation is in progress. He underscored that there would be no lapses in future examinations as efforts to enhance the education sector continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

