Massive Recruitment Drive Reshapes Uttar Pradesh's Education Sector
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced significant achievements in the education sector, with over 160,000 recruitments, addressing unemployment and improved selection processes. He emphasized transparency and adherence to reservation rules, highlighting previous government failures and ongoing efforts to raise education standards in the state.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during the state assembly's Winter Session, drew attention to the strides made by his administration in the education sector.
Adityanath revealed that over 160,000 recruitments were successfully completed, attributing this achievement to the newly established Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, which aims to streamline the hiring process across various educational levels.
Addressing unemployment, he underscored the implementation of initiatives focused on youth and the crackdown on examination malpractices, highlighting transparency and meticulous adherence to reservation policies.
