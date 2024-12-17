Massive Recruitment Drive Reshapes Uttar Pradesh's Education Sector

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during the state assembly's Winter Session, drew attention to the strides made by his administration in the education sector.

Adityanath revealed that over 160,000 recruitments were successfully completed, attributing this achievement to the newly established Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, which aims to streamline the hiring process across various educational levels.

Addressing unemployment, he underscored the implementation of initiatives focused on youth and the crackdown on examination malpractices, highlighting transparency and meticulous adherence to reservation policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)