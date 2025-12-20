BJP Demands Transparency on Rahul Gandhi's Foreign Engagements
The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of meeting 'anti-India' elements during his Germany visit, demanding clarity on his foreign engagements. Gandhi allegedly met academic Cornellia Woll, linked to George Soros's network, raising questions about his intentions. The BJP calls for transparency in opposition leaders' international interactions.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has leveled serious allegations against Rahul Gandhi, claiming he met with 'enemies of India' during his recent visit to Germany. The party demands clarity and transparency in the Congress leader's interactions with 'global actors' while abroad.
During a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia presented a photo of Gandhi with Cornellia Woll, president of the Hertie School in Berlin. Bhatia alleged this as evidence of Gandhi meeting 'anti-India forces,' highlighting Woll's connection to the George Soros-funded Central European University.
Bhatia criticized Gandhi's foreign visits, questioning their purpose and calling for public disclosure of his itinerary. The BJP argues that engaging with global figures demands accountability and transparency, particularly when dealing with individuals linked to controversial international funding networks.
