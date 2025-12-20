Left Menu

BJP Demands Transparency on Rahul Gandhi's Foreign Engagements

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of meeting 'anti-India' elements during his Germany visit, demanding clarity on his foreign engagements. Gandhi allegedly met academic Cornellia Woll, linked to George Soros's network, raising questions about his intentions. The BJP calls for transparency in opposition leaders' international interactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 19:53 IST
BJP Demands Transparency on Rahul Gandhi's Foreign Engagements
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has leveled serious allegations against Rahul Gandhi, claiming he met with 'enemies of India' during his recent visit to Germany. The party demands clarity and transparency in the Congress leader's interactions with 'global actors' while abroad.

During a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia presented a photo of Gandhi with Cornellia Woll, president of the Hertie School in Berlin. Bhatia alleged this as evidence of Gandhi meeting 'anti-India forces,' highlighting Woll's connection to the George Soros-funded Central European University.

Bhatia criticized Gandhi's foreign visits, questioning their purpose and calling for public disclosure of his itinerary. The BJP argues that engaging with global figures demands accountability and transparency, particularly when dealing with individuals linked to controversial international funding networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025