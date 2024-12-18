Left Menu

Inhmukhawm Unites For a Sustainable Future at TISS Guwahati

The inaugural 'Inhmukhawm' fieldwork meet was organized by TISS Guwahati, bringing together grassroots organizations, NGOs, and CSR representatives under the theme 'Buen Vivr: Co-building a Sustainable and Just Future.' The event promoted dialogue, partnerships, and practical insights into social work through discussions, exhibitions, and collaborative sessions.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Guwahati Off-Campus hosted the inaugural 'Inhmukhawm' meet, gathering approximately 100 participants from grassroots organizations, NGOs, and CSR sectors. Focused on the theme 'Buen Vivr: Co-building a Sustainable and Just Future,' the event coincided with International World Social Work Day 2024.

TISS campus director Prof Jagannath Ambagudia emphasized the institution's pioneering role in social work education in India. Prof Kalpana Sarathy, Inhmukhawm's convener, highlighted fieldwork's significance, advocating for stronger partnerships between state and non-state actors in social work practices.

Representatives from over 40 organizations participated in discussions on organizational collaboration, with group sessions led by Dr. Razdan R Sarim and Dr. Pomi Mahanta. The event featured exhibitions and booths from 10 organizations, fostering dialogue, learning, and co-creation towards a sustainable future.

