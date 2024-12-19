Bihar Cabinet Safeguards Exclusive Teachers' Positions

The Bihar Cabinet's latest decision brings significant relief to 'exclusive teachers' by allowing them to remain at their current postings, even after attaining government employee status. This move impacts over 2.53 lakh teachers who have cleared the required competency tests.

As explained by Additional Chief Secretary S Siddharth, the amendment to the Exclusive Teachers Rules-2023 ensures these educators will not face transfer post-regularization. However, their appointments remain provisional, subject to possible future rule changes.

In other developments, the Cabinet sanctioned Rs 642.64 crore for converting Kamla river weir into a barrage, enhancing irrigation capabilities in Madhubani district, thereby promoting local agricultural and economic growth.

