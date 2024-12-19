Left Menu

Bihar Cabinet Safeguards Exclusive Teachers' Positions

The Bihar Cabinet has decided that 'exclusive teachers' will remain in their current postings after achieving government employee status. This affects over 2.53 lakh teachers who passed competency tests. The Cabinet also approved a significant irrigation project in Madhubani district, costing Rs 642.64 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:11 IST
Bihar Cabinet Safeguards Exclusive Teachers' Positions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Cabinet's latest decision brings significant relief to 'exclusive teachers' by allowing them to remain at their current postings, even after attaining government employee status. This move impacts over 2.53 lakh teachers who have cleared the required competency tests.

As explained by Additional Chief Secretary S Siddharth, the amendment to the Exclusive Teachers Rules-2023 ensures these educators will not face transfer post-regularization. However, their appointments remain provisional, subject to possible future rule changes.

In other developments, the Cabinet sanctioned Rs 642.64 crore for converting Kamla river weir into a barrage, enhancing irrigation capabilities in Madhubani district, thereby promoting local agricultural and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024