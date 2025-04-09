Transformative Rail and Irrigation Projects Propel India's Connectivity and Agriculture

The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has greenlit the doubling of the Tirupati-Katpadi railway line, a move anticipated to significantly enhance both passenger and freight connectivity across Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, this project is valued at Rs 1,332 crore.

Furthermore, the cabinet's nod to construct a six-lane Zirakpur bypass is expected to alleviate traffic congestion in Zirakpur and its vicinities. The bypass will provide direct access to Himachal Pradesh, further integrating the national capital region with other major hubs.

In the agricultural sector, the modernization of the Command Area Development and Water Management initiative promises to boost micro-irrigation infrastructure, thereby raising the efficiency of water use and increasing agricultural productivity. Modi emphasized these initiatives as vital steps toward building future-ready infrastructure and enhancing farmer incomes.

