NoPaperForms: Driving Innovation in Education Technology

NoPaperForms, a leading ed-tech SaaS and payments platform, has been named among Deloitte’s 2024 Technology Fast 50 India. Founded in 2017, it serves over 1,200 institutions and aims to simplify student recruitment and operations, marking its second inclusion in the prestigious ranking since 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:38 IST
NoPaperForms, recognized in Deloitte's 2024 Technology Fast 50 India, stands as a pillar of innovation and growth in the education technology sector. The accolade identifies the fastest-growing tech companies in India based on four years of revenue growth, marking NoPaperForms' second listing since 2020.

Founder and CEO Naveen Goyal hailed the award as a testament to the relentless efforts of NoPaperForms' team. The company, a major player in the ed-tech space, offers a unified tech platform for educational institutions, streamlining operations from student recruitment to financial management.

With solutions like Meritto and Collexo, NoPaperForms enhances institutional efficiency and scalability. Its focus on accessible, innovative solutions continues to drive its ambition to transform the educational landscape, ensuring a commitment to growth and impactful transformation in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

