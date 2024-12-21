Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Turmoil: Minister vs. Governor

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan accused Governor R N Ravi of blocking Vice Chancellor appointments at state universities. Chezhiaan claims the Governor's interference hampers university health and accuses him of political motives, urging focus on acquiring central funds and avoiding student impacts.

Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Turmoil: Minister vs. Governor
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated statement, Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan accused Governor R N Ravi of obstructing the appointment of Vice Chancellors at state universities. Chezhiaan argues that such interference damages the institutions' health and distracts from more critical issues.

The Minister highlighted the significant reduction in central government funds, emphasizing that efforts should focus on remedying this rather than complicating the appointment processes. He urged the Governor to facilitate the filling of vacant Vice Chancellor positions without creating hurdles for the state government.

Chezhiaan alleges that the Governor's actions, which he describes as politically motivated, are detrimental to student interests and the administrative efficiency of the universities. He reinforced his commitment to addressing the issue through legal means while highlighting the importance of ensuring adequate funding for Tamil Nadu's universities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

