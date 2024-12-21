Caste Allegations at India's Premier Business School: A Complex Web of Complaints and Rebuttals

A legal case has been registered against several top officials at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, including its director and seven professors, over allegations of caste-based discrimination. The complaints were lodged by Gopal Das, a Dalit associate professor, who claims he faced discrimination and harassment at the institution.

The allegations were brought under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. According to Das, his caste was intentionally revealed at his workplace, affecting his opportunities and leading to harassment. The police are investigating, guided by a report from the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, which prompted legal action on the professor's behalf.

In response, IIM Bangalore has denied the allegations, asserting that Das has received numerous privileges and support tailored to his role. The institute suggests that the complaints against them surfaced after his promotion was delayed due to unrelated harassment allegations against him. An internal inquiry justified the complaints by students against Das. IIMB maintains its commitment to inclusivity and excellence while addressing these legal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)