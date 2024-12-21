Left Menu

Caste Allegations at India's Premier Business School: A Complex Web of Complaints and Rebuttals

A case was registered against the director and seven professors of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, following a Dalit associate professor's allegations of caste-based discrimination. The institute, however, refutes the claims, emphasizing the professor received considerable support and opportunities. Investigation and legal proceedings are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-12-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 10:55 IST
Caste Allegations at India's Premier Business School: A Complex Web of Complaints and Rebuttals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A legal case has been registered against several top officials at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, including its director and seven professors, over allegations of caste-based discrimination. The complaints were lodged by Gopal Das, a Dalit associate professor, who claims he faced discrimination and harassment at the institution.

The allegations were brought under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. According to Das, his caste was intentionally revealed at his workplace, affecting his opportunities and leading to harassment. The police are investigating, guided by a report from the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, which prompted legal action on the professor's behalf.

In response, IIM Bangalore has denied the allegations, asserting that Das has received numerous privileges and support tailored to his role. The institute suggests that the complaints against them surfaced after his promotion was delayed due to unrelated harassment allegations against him. An internal inquiry justified the complaints by students against Das. IIMB maintains its commitment to inclusivity and excellence while addressing these legal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024