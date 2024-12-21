Allegations of Caste Discrimination Shake Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore

An escalating situation at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB) has led to a registered case against the director and seven faculty members for allegedly discriminating against a Dalit associate professor due to his caste, according to the police.

The complaint was officially filed on Friday under crucial legal acts, like the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. However, those named have reportedly secured a stay order from the judiciary, which the police await.

IIMB has refuted the allegations, stating the professor was hired as an Associate Professor due to his merit. However, the complaint and subsequent legal actions signify the intensity of the ongoing tension over caste issues within academic circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)