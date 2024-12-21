Left Menu

Allegations of Caste Discrimination Shake Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore

A case was registered against the director and seven professors of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, following allegations of caste-based discrimination by a Dalit associate professor. The accused parties obtained a stay order the same evening, but legal actions were advised based on an investigative report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-12-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 11:37 IST
Allegations of Caste Discrimination Shake Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore
IIM-Guwahati Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

An escalating situation at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB) has led to a registered case against the director and seven faculty members for allegedly discriminating against a Dalit associate professor due to his caste, according to the police.

The complaint was officially filed on Friday under crucial legal acts, like the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. However, those named have reportedly secured a stay order from the judiciary, which the police await.

IIMB has refuted the allegations, stating the professor was hired as an Associate Professor due to his merit. However, the complaint and subsequent legal actions signify the intensity of the ongoing tension over caste issues within academic circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024