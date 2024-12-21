School Bus Incident Sparks Safety Concerns in Ashok Nagar
In Ashok Nagar, Madhya Pradesh, a school bus accident resulted in minor injuries to five children. The bus overturned near Mundra Kala village, falling into a roadside drain while transporting students home. Local residents quickly assisted in rescuing the children from the scene, according to police reports.
- Country:
- India
In Ashok Nagar district of Madhya Pradesh, a distressing incident unfolded as a school bus overturned, causing minor injuries to five children. The police reported the accident on Saturday, highlighting growing concerns about student transportation safety.
According to additional SP Gajendra Singh Kanwar, the school bus was en route to drop students from a private school at their homes when it overturned near Mundra Kala village, landing in a roadside drain. Swift action by locals ensured the children were pulled out without delay.
The accident has raised questions about the safety measures and the conditions of school transportation facilities in the region. Local authorities are expected to investigate the incident to prevent future occurrences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Class XII student shoots dead principal in school in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district: Police.
Jharkhand beat Madhya Pradesh to win sub-junior women hockey nationals
Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram Sparkles with New Renewable Energy Units
Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh: Student Shoots Principal
Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Boom: Rs 31,800 Crore in New Investments