End of No-Detention Policy for Classes 5 and 8 Sparks Debate

The Centre has removed the 'no-detention policy' for classes 5 and 8, allowing schools under its governance to fail students who do not pass year-end exams. After an exam failure, students are given additional instruction and a chance for re-examination within two months. The policy change affects over 3,000 central government schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 16:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Centre has officially withdrawn the 'no-detention policy' for classes 5 and 8 in schools under its governance, which means students who fail to clear year-end exams can now be held back, according to government officials.

Following the 2019 amendment to the Right to Education Act, 16 states and two Union Territories have similarly discarded the policy. As per a gazette notification, if a student fails the regular examination, they will receive additional instruction and a re-examination chance within two months of result declaration.

Should the student fail the re-examination, they will remain in their current grade. The class teacher is tasked with helping the student and their parents by providing targeted support to address learning gaps. Importantly, the government clarifies no student will be expelled from school before completing elementary education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

