End of No-Detention Policy for Classes 5 and 8 Sparks Debate

The Centre has officially withdrawn the 'no-detention policy' for classes 5 and 8 in schools under its governance, which means students who fail to clear year-end exams can now be held back, according to government officials.

Following the 2019 amendment to the Right to Education Act, 16 states and two Union Territories have similarly discarded the policy. As per a gazette notification, if a student fails the regular examination, they will receive additional instruction and a re-examination chance within two months of result declaration.

Should the student fail the re-examination, they will remain in their current grade. The class teacher is tasked with helping the student and their parents by providing targeted support to address learning gaps. Importantly, the government clarifies no student will be expelled from school before completing elementary education.

