FTII Pune, Satyajit Ray film institute empowered to offer doctoral programmes: Ministry of Education.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:18 IST
- Country:
- India
FTII Pune, Satyajit Ray film institute empowered to offer doctoral programmes: Ministry of Education.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Heatwaves Surge India's Electricity Demand in 2024
Heatwave Surge: India's Power Demand Hits Record High
Mudra Yojana: Catalyzing India's Entrepreneurial Revolution
Indian Stock Markets Bounce Back Amidst Trade Tensions
Mumbai Indians' Struggles in IPL 2025: Powerplay Concerns and Tactical Adjustments