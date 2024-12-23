Delhi LG Increases EWS Quota Income Limit for School Admissions

In a significant move, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the enhancement of the annual income threshold from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for students seeking admission in private schools under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota. This decision aligns with the directive of the Delhi High Court.

The High Court, in its December 5, 2023 order, directed an increase to broaden the eligibility of students. Originally, the Delhi government had proposed a lesser rise, but consistent court pressure resulted in the revision to Rs 5 lakh, fulfilling judicial expectations.

The government's initial proposal countered the court's directive but was soon reassessed following further legal stipulations. With the revised limit now approved, more students from underprivileged backgrounds stand to benefit from private educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)