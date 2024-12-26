Left Menu

Two99: Revolutionizing Education Marketing with AI

Two99 offers innovative marketing solutions for educational institutions, addressing challenges like low enrollment and inefficient lead funnels. With AI-driven strategies, Two99 enhances visibility and growth through precision marketing, digital-first campaigns, and vibrant community building, ensuring measurable results and sustainable growth in the education sector.

Updated: 26-12-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:59 IST
Two99: Revolutionizing Education Marketing with AI
In the competitive arena of education, Two99 emerges as a formidable ally, delivering cutting-edge marketing solutions that combat prevalent challenges faced by institutions. Their expertise lies in leveraging AI-enabled strategies to propel schools, universities, and edtech platforms towards impressive growth and visibility.

Addressing low enrollment and ineffective lead generation, Two99 employs precision marketing and optimized lead funnels. These AI-powered efforts target high-intent audiences, amplifying enrollment by over 30%, while enhancing lead-to-enrollment conversion rates by 40%, ensuring cost-efficient expansion and elevated brand presence.

Understanding the digital preferences of Gen Z and Millennials, Two99 crafts interactive social media campaigns and influencer partnerships. They foster engaging, gamified experiences, boosting social media interaction by 40% and cultivating robust community ties, ultimately driving increased applications and strong stakeholder connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

