Odisha to Resume Student Union Elections in 2024 Academic Year

In a significant move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has confirmed that student union elections at colleges and universities across the state will recommence from the upcoming academic year. Elections were suspended back in 2018.

During the inauguration of the 49th session of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Odisha, Majhi expressed his government's determination to restore democratic processes in educational institutions, a significant departure from the policies of the previous administration.

The decision follows a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the ABVP in the Orissa High Court seeking the resumption of the elections, amidst concerns about violence and disruptions, alongside challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)