Chhattisgarh Schools to Honor Heroic Sacrifices on Veer Bal Diwas
Chhattisgarh's educational syllabus will soon include the story of the valorous sons of Guru Gobind Singh. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced this inclusion during Veer Bal Diwas, a day instituted to honor their martyrdom. The aim is to inspire students with these tales of bravery.
- Country:
- India
In a significant educational reform, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced that the gallant stories of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh - Sahib Zorawar Singh and Sahib Fateh Singh - will be incorporated into the Chhattisgarh school curriculum. The declaration came during Veer Bal Diwas, observed on December 26 since its inception in 2022.
Addressing attendees at a seminar held at the Medical College Auditorium, Sai emphasized the importance of the tales of the 'Sahibzadas' in inspiring courage and fortitude in the younger generation. By including these stories, the state aims to instill the virtues of bravery and sacrifice in its students.
The chief minister also applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to observing Veer Bal Diwas, praising the enduring legacy of Guru Gobind Singh's family. The legacy is seen as a testament to the profound cultural resilience and social harmony that define India and, in particular, Chhattisgarh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Celebrates Legacy: Honoring Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Martyrdom Day
Home Minister Amit Shah urges people, parties not to link patriotism, bravery with ideology, religion or politics.
Remembering Sahibzadas: A Legacy of Courage and Sacrifice
Honoring the Bravery of Guru Gobind Singh and His Sons
Rajasthan's Tribute to Sahibzadas: Land Allotment for Sikh Hostel