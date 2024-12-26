Chhattisgarh Schools to Honor Heroic Sacrifices on Veer Bal Diwas

In a significant educational reform, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced that the gallant stories of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh - Sahib Zorawar Singh and Sahib Fateh Singh - will be incorporated into the Chhattisgarh school curriculum. The declaration came during Veer Bal Diwas, observed on December 26 since its inception in 2022.

Addressing attendees at a seminar held at the Medical College Auditorium, Sai emphasized the importance of the tales of the 'Sahibzadas' in inspiring courage and fortitude in the younger generation. By including these stories, the state aims to instill the virtues of bravery and sacrifice in its students.

The chief minister also applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to observing Veer Bal Diwas, praising the enduring legacy of Guru Gobind Singh's family. The legacy is seen as a testament to the profound cultural resilience and social harmony that define India and, in particular, Chhattisgarh.

