IIT Madras and Renault Nissan Tech Forge Strategic Alliance for Future Leaders

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has officially partnered with Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India Pvt Ltd, according to an announcement made on Friday.

This strategic collaboration aims to provide scope for internships and placement opportunities and involve students in various programs like mentorship and leadership talks.

A noted statement from the IIT indicates that this alliance showcases a significant step toward creating a bridge between academia and the corporate world, as stated by Dean Prathap Haridoss.

