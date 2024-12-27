Left Menu

IIT Madras and Renault Nissan Tech Forge Strategic Alliance for Future Leaders

IIT Madras has partnered with Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India to provide students internships and placements. This collaboration aims to enrich the academic journey of 35,000 students through mentorship and leadership talks by industry experts. Employees can also benefit from IIT Madras' education programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-12-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 19:39 IST
The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has officially partnered with Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India Pvt Ltd, according to an announcement made on Friday.

This strategic collaboration aims to provide scope for internships and placement opportunities and involve students in various programs like mentorship and leadership talks.

A noted statement from the IIT indicates that this alliance showcases a significant step toward creating a bridge between academia and the corporate world, as stated by Dean Prathap Haridoss.

