Protester Pressure on Bihar's Exam: Re-Examination Set for January

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has confirmed that the 70th Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held across the state will not be canceled. This decision follows allegations of a question paper leak, which sparked widespread protests.

BPSC Examination Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh addressed the press, stating that the examination would only be canceled for the disrupted center at Bapu Pariksha Parisar. A re-examination is scheduled for January 4 at a new venue in the city.

Political figures including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Prashant Kishor have shown support for the protesters. Despite this, the protesters appear wary of political figures using their platform for personal agendas, leading to a refusal to allow outside involvement in their protests.

