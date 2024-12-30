Left Menu

Raising Multilingual Children: A Global Parenting Guide

Raising a child in a multilingual environment can offer lucrative cognitive and social benefits. Parents are encouraged to develop a family language policy and engage friends and family to support linguistic diversity. Effective planning ensures children acquire multiple first languages without hindrance to their language development.

Updated: 30-12-2024 11:20 IST
Raising a child in a multilingual household offers several cognitive and social advantages, according to experts from Stockholm University. Parents navigating the path of bilingual parenting are encouraged to create a family language policy to strategically incorporate different languages into their child's life.

Statistics from the European Union reveal that nearly 60% of people aged 25-64 speak more than one language at a proficient level. This linguistic diversity can be fostered from birth by optimizing the languages a child is exposed to at home and within the community.

Engaging extended family and friends who speak different languages and encouraging interactions within multilingual environments are key strategies. Experts assure parents that early bilingualism does not hinder language development, and numerous resources are available to support families in this enriching linguistic journey.

