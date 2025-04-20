Language Policy Sparks Controversy in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has leveled serious allegations against the BJP-led NDA government, accusing it of attempting to impose Hindi through educational policies like NEET and the three-language policy.

Addressing students, Stalin warned of perceived conspiracies targeting the state's education system and urged them to be cautious and assertive in resisting these efforts.

His comments came during the inauguration of the 'Kalaignar Kalaiarangam' auditorium at Nandanam Arts College, named after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. The college has historic significance for its past protests against Hindi imposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)