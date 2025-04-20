Language Policy Sparks Controversy in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, accuses the BJP-led NDA government of using education policies, such as NEET and the three-language policy, to impose Hindi in the state. He urges students to remain vigilant and resist these efforts, while inaugurating an auditorium named after M Karunanidhi.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has leveled serious allegations against the BJP-led NDA government, accusing it of attempting to impose Hindi through educational policies like NEET and the three-language policy.
Addressing students, Stalin warned of perceived conspiracies targeting the state's education system and urged them to be cautious and assertive in resisting these efforts.
His comments came during the inauguration of the 'Kalaignar Kalaiarangam' auditorium at Nandanam Arts College, named after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. The college has historic significance for its past protests against Hindi imposition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heavy Rains Lash Tamil Nadu: IMD Issues Weather Alerts
Congress and Tamil Nadu Unite for Katchatheevu Island's Return
AIADMK Calls for Modi's Intervention in Tamil Nadu Fishermen Crisis
Chennai Braces for Showers: IMD Predicts More Rain in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu's Economic Surge: A Model of Inclusive Growth