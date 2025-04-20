Left Menu

Language Policy Sparks Controversy in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, accuses the BJP-led NDA government of using education policies, such as NEET and the three-language policy, to impose Hindi in the state. He urges students to remain vigilant and resist these efforts, while inaugurating an auditorium named after M Karunanidhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-04-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 16:29 IST
Language Policy Sparks Controversy in Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has leveled serious allegations against the BJP-led NDA government, accusing it of attempting to impose Hindi through educational policies like NEET and the three-language policy.

Addressing students, Stalin warned of perceived conspiracies targeting the state's education system and urged them to be cautious and assertive in resisting these efforts.

His comments came during the inauguration of the 'Kalaignar Kalaiarangam' auditorium at Nandanam Arts College, named after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. The college has historic significance for its past protests against Hindi imposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025