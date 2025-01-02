Bangladesh Redefines Its Liberation Narrative
Bangladesh's new textbooks for 2025 reshuffle historical narratives by crediting Ziaur Rahman with the country's 1971 independence declaration, replacing Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The changes, part of an effort to eliminate 'exaggerated history,' have sparked controversy and are tied to political dynamics in Bangladesh.
In a significant shift in historical narrative, Bangladesh has introduced new textbooks that credit Ziaur Rahman with declaring the country's independence in 1971, altering the previous acknowledgment of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the declarant, according to The Daily Star.
The updated educational materials for primary and secondary students also omit the title 'Father of the Nation' for Mujibur Rahman, citing March 26-27, 1971, as crucial dates for independence declarations by Rahman, as per Prof AKM Reazul Hassan of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board.
This revision, which has sparked debate, is aimed at purging 'exaggerated history' from educational content, illustrating the ongoing tussle over historical interpretation amid Bangladesh's shifting political landscape.
