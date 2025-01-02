India's First Multilingual Design Test Paves Way for Inclusive Education

Anant National University has announced that its pioneering design entrance test, ADEPT, will be conducted online on 26 January 2025 in 10 languages, making it India's first multilingual design test. This strategic move underscores the university's commitment to increasing inclusivity in design education by accommodating diverse linguistic backgrounds across the nation.

In the previous year, ADEPT was introduced in five languages, garnering an unprecedented response that contributed to the BDes Class of 2028 becoming the university's largest. Inspired by Mr. Ajay Piramal's philosophy of transcending linguistic barriers in design, Anant expands the test to 10 languages to foster broader access and creativity.

Dr. Anunaya Chaubey, Provost at Anant, highlighted the importance of linguistic diversity in creating an inclusive academic environment conducive to innovation. These efforts align with Anant's recognition in the Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework, affirming its leadership in progressive design education.

(With inputs from agencies.)