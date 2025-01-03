Left Menu

Pioneering the Future: India's Semiconductor Drive in Assam

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of industry-academia collaboration for increasing youth employability. During visits in Assam, he inaugurated NIELIT campuses and a semiconductor facility, underscoring Prime Minister Modi's vision of transforming India into a tech hub. A partnership with Tata Electronics was also announced to advance semiconductor skills.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the critical need for stronger coordination between industry and academia to boost youth employability. He was speaking after flagging off three new trains and inaugurating the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) as a deemed-to-be-university at 12 locations, including several in the Northeast.

Vaishnaw also underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's New Education Policy (NEP) that aims to foster talent and pride in skills among the youth. The launch of a semiconductor assembly facility in Assam marks a significant step towards positioning India as a key player in global electronics manufacturing.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between NIELIT and Tata Electronics to enhance the semiconductor skilling ecosystem. This partnership is set to establish skill centers and develop educational programs, equipping students with skills in semiconductor ATMP technologies while focusing on opportunities in the northeastern region.

