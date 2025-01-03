Delhi's Educational Renaissance: From Expanded Opportunities to Unprecedented Success
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced significant improvements in education accessibility and opportunities during the opening of a new school block. Key achievements include the development of new universities, increased seats, and the success of students in securing high-paying job offers, particularly highlighting achievements at the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi celebrated major advancements in educational accessibility, speaking at the inauguration of a new academic facility at GGSSS School in Jhilmil Colony. She noted significant initiatives like the founding of Delhi Sports University and Delhi Teachers University, alongside the expansion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Institute of Technology.
Atishi proudly announced the creation of six new university campuses and 27 technical colleges under the Delhi government. In 2014, available seats in government universities and ITIs stood at 83,600; today, that number has grown to 1,55,000, reflecting sustained progress towards broader educational access.
Highlighting employability, she pointed to the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University as a key player, reporting that students are securing job packages as high as Rs 10 lakh per annum. She highlighted a particularly notable success story from the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, where a graduate received an Rs 82 lakh job offer, underscoring the promising futures being built within Delhi's educational institutions.
