Left Menu

Delhi's Educational Renaissance: From Expanded Opportunities to Unprecedented Success

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced significant improvements in education accessibility and opportunities during the opening of a new school block. Key achievements include the development of new universities, increased seats, and the success of students in securing high-paying job offers, particularly highlighting achievements at the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 23:09 IST
Delhi's Educational Renaissance: From Expanded Opportunities to Unprecedented Success
Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi celebrated major advancements in educational accessibility, speaking at the inauguration of a new academic facility at GGSSS School in Jhilmil Colony. She noted significant initiatives like the founding of Delhi Sports University and Delhi Teachers University, alongside the expansion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Institute of Technology.

Atishi proudly announced the creation of six new university campuses and 27 technical colleges under the Delhi government. In 2014, available seats in government universities and ITIs stood at 83,600; today, that number has grown to 1,55,000, reflecting sustained progress towards broader educational access.

Highlighting employability, she pointed to the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University as a key player, reporting that students are securing job packages as high as Rs 10 lakh per annum. She highlighted a particularly notable success story from the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, where a graduate received an Rs 82 lakh job offer, underscoring the promising futures being built within Delhi's educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025