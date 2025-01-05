Left Menu

India Unveils New E-Visa Options for Global Students

India introduces e-student and e-student-x visas for international students pursuing higher education in the country. Applicants must register via the 'Study in India' portal, which streamlines the admission process. The initiative supports diverse academic programs across over 600 Indian institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 10:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to attract global talent to its educational institutions, India has launched two new special category visas for international students. The Ministry of Home Affairs has introduced the 'e-student visa' and 'e-student-x' visa to facilitate the entry of foreign students into India.

These new visa options are integrated with the 'Study in India' portal, a government initiative to simplify the application and admission process. Interested students must apply through the portal, ensuring their applications are verified with the SII ID. The e-student visa is designed for eligible students, while the e-student-x visa caters to their dependents.

The program offers foreign nationals opportunities to study undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD courses in over 600 recognized institutions across India. This initiative not only enhances students' academic prospects but also promotes India's status as a global education hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

 United States
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

