India Unveils New E-Visa Options for Global Students

In a move to attract global talent to its educational institutions, India has launched two new special category visas for international students. The Ministry of Home Affairs has introduced the 'e-student visa' and 'e-student-x' visa to facilitate the entry of foreign students into India.

These new visa options are integrated with the 'Study in India' portal, a government initiative to simplify the application and admission process. Interested students must apply through the portal, ensuring their applications are verified with the SII ID. The e-student visa is designed for eligible students, while the e-student-x visa caters to their dependents.

The program offers foreign nationals opportunities to study undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD courses in over 600 recognized institutions across India. This initiative not only enhances students' academic prospects but also promotes India's status as a global education hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)