India's Rising English Proficiency: A Look into the Pearson Report

According to the Pearson Global English Proficiency Report, India has surpassed the global average in English speaking skills. The report, which analyzes trends across multiple countries, indicates that Delhi and Rajasthan top the proficiency chart in India. This data-driven analysis is based on around 750,000 Versant tests globally.

India's average English speaking score stands at 57, above the global average of 54, yet its overall English skills score is slightly below the global average. The finance and banking sector leads in proficiency, while healthcare shows the lowest due to rapid sector expansion.

Giovanni Giovannelli from Pearson emphasized that English proficiency is a strategic asset in today's economy. The report predicts continuous growth in India's English skills, particularly through voice-based testing, as businesses seek to enhance their competitive edge through informed hiring strategies.

