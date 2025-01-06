Chandigarh University Ushers New AI-Enabled Campus Revolution in Uttar Pradesh
Chandigarh University has announced the creation of an AI-enabled campus in Uttar Pradesh, set to launch in 2025. This new initiative will offer 43 AI-augmented programs across multiple disciplines, aligning with India's first AI City. It aims to transform education, create jobs, and boost the local economy.
Chandigarh University, ranked as India's top private university, is breaking new ground by announcing an AI-enabled campus in Uttar Pradesh. This initiative, taking place in India's first AI City in Lucknow, signifies a bold step into the future of education.
The new campus will offer 43 AI-augmented undergraduate and postgraduate programs starting in the 2025-26 academic year. Programs will span six disciplines, including Engineering, Business Administration, Health and Life Sciences, Humanities, Liberal Arts, and Legal Studies, focusing on integrating AI into education.
With the state's economy booming under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is on track to become a $1 trillion economy. The government supports the initiative with substantial investments in AI infrastructure, further invigorating the local economy and job market.
