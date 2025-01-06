Left Menu

Chandigarh University Ushers New AI-Enabled Campus Revolution in Uttar Pradesh

Chandigarh University has announced the creation of an AI-enabled campus in Uttar Pradesh, set to launch in 2025. This new initiative will offer 43 AI-augmented programs across multiple disciplines, aligning with India's first AI City. It aims to transform education, create jobs, and boost the local economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:44 IST
Chandigarh University Ushers New AI-Enabled Campus Revolution in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chandigarh University, ranked as India's top private university, is breaking new ground by announcing an AI-enabled campus in Uttar Pradesh. This initiative, taking place in India's first AI City in Lucknow, signifies a bold step into the future of education.

The new campus will offer 43 AI-augmented undergraduate and postgraduate programs starting in the 2025-26 academic year. Programs will span six disciplines, including Engineering, Business Administration, Health and Life Sciences, Humanities, Liberal Arts, and Legal Studies, focusing on integrating AI into education.

With the state's economy booming under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is on track to become a $1 trillion economy. The government supports the initiative with substantial investments in AI infrastructure, further invigorating the local economy and job market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025