St. Xavier's University Launches Disaster Risk Management Course with Keio University

St. Xavier's University has launched a new disaster risk reduction management course in collaboration with the India Japan Laboratory at Keio University. This initiative was announced by Vice-Chancellor Felix Raj, emphasizing its dedication to renowned scientist and Jesuit Father Eugine Lafont, known for predicting a disaster in 1867.

The course is an evolution from a Memorandum of Understanding between St. Xavier's and Keio University. It will incorporate Japanese expertise in disaster mitigation and resilience, harnessing skills, technology, and tools shared by Keio University's India Japan Laboratory.

Enrollees include students, scholars, as well as officials from the disaster management and civil defence departments. They will gain insights from internationally recognized experts from India and Japan, aiming to broaden awareness and preparedness in disaster management.

