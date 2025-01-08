Left Menu

Controversial Resignation: A Scrutiny of MSU's Vice Chancellor Appointment

Vijay Kumar Srivastava resigned as Vice Chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda amid challenges against his appointment. His credentials were disputed under UGC norms, lacking the necessary experience and transparency. His resignation surfaced as a PIL contested his qualifications and integrity for the position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:04 IST
resignation
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vice Chancellor Vijay Kumar Srivastava has stepped down from his position a month before his term was set to expire. The resignation comes amid a public interest litigation (PIL) questioning the legality of his appointment under UGC norms.

The Gujarat High Court, informed by Srivastava's legal team, was told that his resignation was submitted to the Gujarat additional chief secretary. The state's Advocate General, Kamal Trivedi, noted the resignation would likely be accepted by Thursday, subsequent to his replacement's assignment.

The PIL, filed by MSUB professor Satish Pathak, highlights Srivastava's lack of necessary academic and administrative experience, asserting his credentials failed to meet the stipulated criteria under Regulation 7.3 of the UGC Act. The court is set to hear more on the matter in the upcoming session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

