University Scandal: Professor Arrested for Harassment

An associate professor at a university in Vadodara, Gujarat, has been taken into custody following allegations of stalking and intimidation involving a female student, according to local authorities on Sunday.

The arrested individual, Mohammed Azhar Dheriwala, serves as an associate professor of Hindi at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (MSU). He allegedly threatened the student, warning her of damaging her academic future, as per the Sayajigunj police station.

Dheriwala, who has served at MSU for 23 years, faced suspension based on the women's grievance redressal cell's report, following previous accusations. The current complaint involves stalking and criminal intimidation charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)