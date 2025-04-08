Congress Gathers in Gujarat: A New Turning Point

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) and All India Congress Committee (AICC) sessions being held in Ahmedabad on April 8-9 herald a potential revival for the party. Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, termed the event as a 'turning point' for Congress, emphasizing the importance of strategic discussions and resolutions during this significant political gathering.

Shivakumar stressed the party's focus on organizational restructuring, aiming to empower district and block leaders under Mallikarjun Kharge's and Rahul Gandhi's leadership. The congressman underscored a 'complete revamp' of party dynamics during this year's historic session, a meeting heralded as crucial for the future direction of the Congress.

Party veteran Pawan Khera drew parallels with Gujarat's historic leadership, hoping that resolutions from this conclave will steer national politics. Set at the scenic Sabarmati Riverfront, the convention marks Congress's cautious yet hopeful return to Gujarat after 64 years, highlighting its continued ambition for national influence and reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)