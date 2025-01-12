Rajasthan's Youth Empowerment Drive: A Path to Success

Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, invoked Swami Vivekananda's message to inspire the youth at the State-Level Youth Festival. He emphasized the importance of drive and determination in achieving success.

In his address, Sharma reiterated the government's commitment to empowering young people. Highlighting initiatives for job creation and skill development, he mentioned plans to create numerous opportunities in government and private sectors.

Sharma further discussed the state's focus on education and innovation, noting new courses and startup support. Efforts to promote inclusivity, such as seat reservations for women and fee waivers for children of farmers, were also underscored.

(With inputs from agencies.)