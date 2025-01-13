Left Menu

UK's AI Ambition: Starmer's Vision for a Technological Future

Keir Starmer aims to position the UK as a global leader in artificial intelligence, proposing special zones for data centers and tech-focused education. His plan could boost productivity by 1.5% annually, adding £47 billion. The government will implement all recommendations from the 'AI Opportunities Action Plan'.

Updated: 13-01-2025 04:00 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will declare his ambition for the UK to be the world leader in artificial intelligence during a speech in London. He plans to establish designated zones for data centres and promote technology-focused education, asserting that AI is central to his economic growth strategy.

In advance of Starmer's address, the government confirmed its commitment to adopt all 50 suggestions from the 'AI Opportunities Action Plan' report by venture capitalist Matt Clifford. This includes expediting planning permissions for data centres, with the first one set for Culham, Oxfordshire.

As the world's third-largest AI market behind the U.S. and China, the UK faces challenges, including a high tax budget denting business confidence. Starmer emphasizes AI's potential to enhance lives, streamline processes for small businesses, and reduce administrative tasks for teachers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

