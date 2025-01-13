AI Ambitions: UK Aims to Become Global AI Superpower

In a bold declaration of intent, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveiled plans to establish the UK as a global leader in artificial intelligence. Speaking at University College London, Starmer emphasized a pro-innovation approach to AI regulation, aiming to bolster economic growth despite financial constraints.

Starmer outlined an ambitious agenda, including creating AI-friendly regulatory frameworks, making public data accessible to researchers, and facilitating data center construction. The UK, already a European leader in AI investment, aims to further capitalize on this momentum and foster an environment conducive to AI development.

Underlining the importance of responsible AI utilization, Starmer noted the potential for AI to transform various sectors, from business to healthcare. The government plans to adopt recommendations from the "AI Opportunities Action Plan" to ensure AI's benefits are widely accessible, driving technological advancement and economic prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)