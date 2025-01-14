Left Menu

Tragic Jet Ski Collision Rocks Phuket's Tourism

A Chinese tourist died and another was injured in a jet ski collision off Thailand's Phuket island. This is the second incident involving Chinese tourists in two days, highlighting safety concerns in a destination popular among Chinese travelers, especially around the Lunar New Year.

Updated: 14-01-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:50 IST
Tragic Jet Ski Collision Rocks Phuket's Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic jet ski collision off Thailand's Phuket island has resulted in the death of one Chinese tourist and injuries to another, as reported by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV citing China's embassy in Thailand.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, is currently under investigation. It alarmingly marks the second such incident involving Chinese tourists around Phuket in just two days.

Thailand remains a favored destination for Chinese tourists, particularly during the Lunar New Year period. On the previous day, a catamaran carrying 33 Chinese tourists and 5 crew members capsized off the coast of Koh Racha island north of Phuket. Fortunately, everyone was rescued without any casualties. Last year, Chinese tourists comprised the largest group of visitors to Thailand, with a total of 6.7 million tourists visiting the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

