Tragic Jet Ski Collision Rocks Phuket's Tourism

A tragic jet ski collision off Thailand's Phuket island has resulted in the death of one Chinese tourist and injuries to another, as reported by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV citing China's embassy in Thailand.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, is currently under investigation. It alarmingly marks the second such incident involving Chinese tourists around Phuket in just two days.

Thailand remains a favored destination for Chinese tourists, particularly during the Lunar New Year period. On the previous day, a catamaran carrying 33 Chinese tourists and 5 crew members capsized off the coast of Koh Racha island north of Phuket. Fortunately, everyone was rescued without any casualties. Last year, Chinese tourists comprised the largest group of visitors to Thailand, with a total of 6.7 million tourists visiting the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)