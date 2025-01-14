Tragic Jet Ski Collision Rocks Phuket's Tourism
A Chinese tourist died and another was injured in a jet ski collision off Thailand's Phuket island. This is the second incident involving Chinese tourists in two days, highlighting safety concerns in a destination popular among Chinese travelers, especially around the Lunar New Year.
A tragic jet ski collision off Thailand's Phuket island has resulted in the death of one Chinese tourist and injuries to another, as reported by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV citing China's embassy in Thailand.
The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, is currently under investigation. It alarmingly marks the second such incident involving Chinese tourists around Phuket in just two days.
Thailand remains a favored destination for Chinese tourists, particularly during the Lunar New Year period. On the previous day, a catamaran carrying 33 Chinese tourists and 5 crew members capsized off the coast of Koh Racha island north of Phuket. Fortunately, everyone was rescued without any casualties. Last year, Chinese tourists comprised the largest group of visitors to Thailand, with a total of 6.7 million tourists visiting the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Record-Breaking Lunar New Year Travel Expected in China
Celebrate Lunar New Year 2025 at Hoiana Resort & Golf with 'Fun-Tet-Stic' Festivities
The Great Migration: China's Lunar New Year Travel Rush
China's Annual Travel Phenomenon: Lunar New Year Rush Breaks Records
China's Lunar New Year: A Nation on the Move Amidst Economic Woes