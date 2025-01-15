Delhi Shifts to Hybrid Classes Amid Air Quality Crisis

In response to a steep decline in air quality, the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has instructed educational institutions to transition to hybrid classes for students up to class 9 and 11. This order follows the implementation of stage four restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan, signaled by the air quality index escalating from 275 to 396 on Wednesday evening.

The atmospheric conditions, characterized by calm winds, low temperatures, and fog, have led to a significant buildup of pollutants in the region. The India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology anticipate the air quality index could soon surpass the 400 threshold, prompting further immediate actions.

Consequently, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has ordered the enforcement of measures outlined in stages 3 and 4. These include bans on construction activities and the movement of non-essential polluting vehicles in Delhi. The restrictions, aimed at tackling the 'Severe Plus' air quality stage, also require schools to conduct hybrid classes, with exceptions only for classes 10 and 12.

