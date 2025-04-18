Farewell to a Revered Shia Scholar: Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosavi's Profound Legacy

Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosavi, a prominent Shia cleric and revered religious scholar, passed away early Friday at the age of 90 after a brief illness. The head of the notable Aga clan in Budgam, Moosavi, leaves behind two sons.

Moosavi, known for his scholarly contributions and as a close relative of several National Conference leaders and a religious-separatist figure, was widely mourned across the political spectrum. Leaders such as Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and NC president Farooq Abdullah expressed deep condolences, emphasizing his impactful contributions to religious thought and community service.

Hundreds gathered for Moosavi's funeral, attended by prominent figures including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. His passing marks the end of an era and is considered a significant loss for the Muslim community in Kashmir, with his teachings and wisdom continuing to inspire future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)