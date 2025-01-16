Odisha Aligns Education with National Curriculum Framework

In a significant move towards educational reform, the Odisha government has created a 16-member committee to bring the state's curriculum in sync with the National Curriculum Framework. This initiative is part of the broader National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 implementation strategy.

The School and Mass Education department has stated that a state steering committee will work under the leadership of Prof Nityananda Pradhan, a retired principal of the Regional Institute of Education, Bhopal. The committee's primary role is to harmonize the State Curriculum Framework (SCFs) with the national guidelines while addressing local needs.

This alignment marks the execution of the NEP 2020, employing a structured 5+3+3+4 educational system that emphasizes foundational learning and progressive education stages. Effective from this academic year, the policy aims to enhance early childhood education and revamp the entire schooling framework in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)