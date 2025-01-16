Left Menu

Odisha Aligns Education with National Curriculum Framework

The Odisha government has established a 16-member committee to align the state's curriculum framework with the National Curriculum Framework as part of the National Education Policy, 2020. Chaired by Prof Nityananda Pradhan, the committee will facilitate the local contextualization of the education system across schools in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-01-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:37 IST
Odisha Aligns Education with National Curriculum Framework
government schools Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards educational reform, the Odisha government has created a 16-member committee to bring the state's curriculum in sync with the National Curriculum Framework. This initiative is part of the broader National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 implementation strategy.

The School and Mass Education department has stated that a state steering committee will work under the leadership of Prof Nityananda Pradhan, a retired principal of the Regional Institute of Education, Bhopal. The committee's primary role is to harmonize the State Curriculum Framework (SCFs) with the national guidelines while addressing local needs.

This alignment marks the execution of the NEP 2020, employing a structured 5+3+3+4 educational system that emphasizes foundational learning and progressive education stages. Effective from this academic year, the policy aims to enhance early childhood education and revamp the entire schooling framework in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025