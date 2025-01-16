UGC Cracks Down: Three Rajasthan Universities Barred from Offering PhDs

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has taken decisive action against academic misconduct in Rajasthan by barring three universities from offering PhD courses for the next five years.

According to UGC Secretary Manish Joshi, OPJS University, Sunrise University, and Singhania University were found violating the UGC's PhD regulations and various academic norms, thereby compromising the integrity of their degrees. As a result, they have been prohibited from enrolling new PhD students.

Prospective students and parents have been strongly advised against enrolling in PhD programs at these universities, as their degrees will not be recognized for higher education or employment. The move underscores UGC's commitment to maintaining rigorous academic standards across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)