China's Ambitious Blueprint: Transforming Education by 2035

China unveils a national plan aiming to establish a robust education system by 2035. The strategy focuses on expanding high-quality education, promoting mental and physical health, and addressing urban-rural disparities. This initiative responds to demographics concerns and aims to broaden educational accessibility and quality.

Updated: 20-01-2025 06:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 06:41 IST
China has revealed its first national action plan targeting the creation of a "strong education nation" by 2035, with the aim to streamline education development, boost innovation efficiencies, and build a stronger country.

Issued by the Communist Party's central committee and the State Council, the plan aspires to establish a high-quality education system, ranking among the world's best in accessibility and quality. This initiative follows recent data, indicating a third year of population decline through 2024, with death rates surpassing birth rates, raising alarm among experts about future demographic challenges.

The plan focuses on improving educational accessibility and quality. Enhanced childcare and education costs have been deterrents for many young Chinese contemplating parenthood amid job market uncertainties. With goals including expanded free education, increased undergraduate and postgraduate enrollment, and comprehensive student development—emphasizing physical and mental health—and the reduction of urban-rural disparities, China aims to set a new benchmark in global education standards by 2035.

