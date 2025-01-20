Left Menu

Transforming Education: Shikshagraha Movement's Leap Forward in Patna

The Shikshagraha movement, focusing on transforming India's public education system, held a significant event in Patna. It united key stakeholders to improve education in India, particularly for marginalized communities. The event emphasized the importance of equitable education and introduced initiatives like Project-Based Learning and community involvement in education.

The Shikshagraha movement, dedicated to transforming India's public education system, marked a significant milestone with a landmark event in Patna. This gathering, building on the dialogue from the Mumbai Shiksha Samvaad, brought together vital voices from civil society, philanthropy, education, and industry to reinforce their collective commitment to educational transformation. Hosted by The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives, the event offered a platform for expertise sharing aimed at improving public schooling, especially for girls and marginalized communities.

With a goal to enhance 1 million public schools in India by 2030, Shikshagraha emphasizes collaborative efforts involving government bodies, educators, civil society, media, and industry leaders. The event in Patna saw discussions on education equity, gender focus, and locally adapted strategies amidst Bihar's educational landscape's unique challenges. Notably, it highlighted the importance of holistic learning beyond access, fostering socio-emotional development, critical thinking, and the agency of children to shape their futures.

Prominent figures like Pramath Raj Sinha and Sudha Varghese contributed to the discourse on education advancement in Bihar over two decades. The event showcased initiatives like Project-Based Learning in over 29,000 schools, benefiting 60 lakh students, and the training of 11,000 teachers with new teaching methods. The Shikshagraha Awards were also introduced to recognize noteworthy contributions in revolutionizing the educational ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

