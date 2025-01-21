Europe's New Geostrategic Challenge
Europe faces increased geostrategic competition, urging cooperation to prevent a global decline. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlights at the World Economic Forum in Davos that heightened use of sanctions, export controls, and tariffs is expected. Europe's sustainable growth requires strategic shifts.
Europe is navigating a new phase marked by intensified geostrategic competition, necessitating unity to stave off a global downturn. This was the key message delivered by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Von der Leyen emphasized the growing likelihood of increased sanctions, export controls, and tariffs as Europe braces for these challenges.
The key to sustaining growth for the continent over the next 25 years lies in making strategic adjustments, she argued.
