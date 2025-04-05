Left Menu

Central Government Sanctions Additional Relief Funds for Disaster-Affected States

A high-level committee led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved additional central assistance of Rs 1280.35 crore to Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry for natural disaster relief. This funding is in addition to the existing Disaster Response Funds allotted by the central government.

The central government has approved Rs 1280.35 crore in additional disaster relief funds for states severely affected by natural calamities last year, according to an official announcement.

Headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the high-level committee finalized the distribution with Rs 588.73 crore for Bihar, Rs 136.22 crore for Himachal Pradesh, Rs 522.34 crore for Tamil Nadu, and Rs 33.06 crore for Puducherry.

These funds are supplementary to the disaster relief allocations made from the State and Union Territorial Disaster Response Funds. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the commitment of the government to support affected regions. In the fiscal year 2024-25, the central government allocated substantial amounts for disaster response and mitigation across various states.

