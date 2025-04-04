Serb Republic Bars German Minister Amid Sanctions Standoff

In a retaliatory move, the Bosnian Serb Republic declared German Minister Anna Luehrmann persona non grata on Friday, effectively barring her from the region. This comes in response to recent German sanctions targeting the Bosnian Serb separatist leadership.

The sanctions, announced by Luehrmann alongside Austria's Foreign Minister Beate Meinl Reisinger in Sarajevo, aim to counter the actions of Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik. Dodik is accused of defying international rulings and escalating a constitutional crisis in Bosnia, drawing concern from both the U.S. and the EU.

The standoff marks one of the most significant threats to Balkan peace since the 1990s. Luehrmann was scheduled to continue her diplomatic engagements in Banja Luka but was prevented following the Serb Republic's ban. The German Foreign Ministry has yet to comment on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)