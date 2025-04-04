Spain Sees Spike in Venezuelan Crude Imports Amid Sanctions Deadline

Spain has significantly increased its crude oil imports from Venezuela, marking a 59% rise in the first two months of 2025 compared to the same period last year. This surge coincides with an impending sanctions deadline imposed by the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump.

The U.S. recently announced a 25% tariff on goods from countries purchasing Venezuelan crude and gas, while revoking permits for international partners of PDVSA. Spain's top oil company, Repsol, which previously imported oil from PDVSA as debt payment, has been affected by these changes.

With looming sanctions, Repsol is negotiating with Washington to continue its Venezuelan operations, as Spain's overall Venezuelan crude import volumes showed a sharp increase last year. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro continues to defy international sanctions, terming them an 'economic war.'

(With inputs from agencies.)