Odisha Government Boosts Wages for Mid-Day Meal Workers

In a significant move to support workers in the education sector, the Odisha government declared a 50% hike in the monthly wages of cooks and helpers involved in the mid-day meal scheme, raising their salaries from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000.

The decision, approved by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, affects more than 1 lakh cooks and helpers across the state. The move is expected to cost the government an additional Rs 112.9 crore annually.

This wage increase aims to acknowledge the dedication and skill of these workers who prepare and serve meals to 42.45 lakh students across 50,618 schools in Odisha. The BJP administration took office in the state in June 2024.

